David Moore was born May 26, 1942 in Olustee, Florida to Willie Mae and Joe Moore. Both preceded him in death. Mr. Moore Tiger age 77, departed from this life on January 6, 2020, in Gainesville, FL. He attended Keller High School in Macclenny, FL, and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church, Olustee, FL.
Other precedents in death include grandmother, Elisa Jenkins; sisters, Lillie M. Hooten, Katherine Moore, And Ella Adams; brothers, Joe Will Moore, and George Moore.
Cherished memories are left with wife, Bernice Moore; children, Deshorie D. Moore, David Moore, Jr, and Cheyenne; sisters, Gloria Underwood, Willie West, Ann Johnson; sister-in-law, Alice Moore; brother, Lynard Moore (Jacqueline); special nephew, Calvin D. Hunt; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. David Moore will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the chapel of Combs Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020