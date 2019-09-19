Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deacon Isaiah "Ike" Tisdale Sr.. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Funeral service 11:00 AM New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Deacon Isaiah Tisdale, Sr. "Ike" departed this life on September 12, 2019 at his home in Macclenny, with his family by his side.

Deacon Tisdale, Sr. was born in Macclenny on September 29, 1946 to the late Marion Tisdale and Annie Mae Rollins. He was the oldest of Eighteen children born to this union.

Deacon Tisdale was proceeded in death by his parents: siblings: Rosa Lee Rollins, Minnie Ruth Ruise, Ricky Rollins, and Charles Lee.

His memory will forever be cherished by his wife of 48 years, Audry Tisdale. Children: LaConda Ruise, Isaac Tisdale, Jr. (Amy), Marion Tisdale, Ricky Tisdale, Sharonda Tisdale. Sisters: Eddie Mae Lee (Billy), Martha Brown (James), Carolyn McCray, Mary Crosby (Henry), Catherine Belford, Charlene McGoogin (Terry), Michelle Lee, Evalina Rollins. Brothers: Rev. Tommy Lee Rollins (Tammy), James Rollins, Julius Lee Rollins, Leonard Lee, Wade Rollins (Jennifer), Ronnie Rollins, Johnny Hollings. 22 Grandchildren. 9 great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ. Elder Japan H. Ruise, Sr. along with Supt. Joe N. Ruise will be conducting the service. Interment will follow in the Mt. Herman Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 5:00P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ. Final rites are entrusted to: A.M. WHITE MORTUARY. (386) 288-0646. Anthony M. White, LFD/Owner

