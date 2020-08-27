Deacon Lumark Gaskins

The life and legacy of Deacon Lumark "Mark" Gaskins began in the rural town of Sanderson, Florida. Born the fifth child of nine, Lumark made his entrance into the world on May 15, 1933, to the parents of William McKinley and Nellie Elsie McCray Gaskins. At a young age, Lumark developed a love for God and his word. He attended the public schools of Baker County. As Lumark grew into adulthood he met the most beautiful woman he had ever laid eyes on, Lucille Myers. From that day he was determined to make her his wife and life partner. On October 20, 1962, Lumark and Lucille was joined in Holy Matrimony. To their union, they were blessed with 5 beautiful children, Cornelius Lumark, Marie Melanie, Melody Lynn, Cletus Dennard, and Cassandra Demetria. Lumark and Lucille shared a love and union for 35 years until she was called to her heavenly home in 1998. Lumark began his secular work with being employed at the Northeast Florida State Hospital in Macclenny, Fl. Not long after, he began to work for the Hercules Company, and after a short time of employment with that company; he became an employee of the Seaboard Coastline, later known at CSX. Lumark worked and retired from CSX after 24 years of dedicated service. Lumark Gaskins was a member of the Johnson Chapel COGBF under the leadership of Pastor Alvin Armstrong Jr. He served for over 69 years in ministry and was an ordained deacon. Deacon Lumark had an infectious smile, humor, and personality that caused him to never meet a stranger. Deacon Lumarks presence of love, laughter, and joy will be greatly missed by all that knew him. At 9:29 a.m. on August 15, 2020, Deacon Lumark Gaskins heard the call of the Master to take his rest from labor to reward.

Carrying on his legacy and remembering his life are; Children, Cornelius (Shantay) Gaskins, Marie (Vick) Givens, Melody (Louis Jr.) Stewart, Cletus (Tina) Gaskins, and Cassandra (Randolph) Ruise; grandchildren: Lasheena (Jon) Hunter, Cornelius (Brandy) Gaskins Jr., Marlon Gaskins, Narado Gaskins, Shantell Paige, Corbin Gaskins, Chandler Gaskins, Tarrece (Keona) Givens, Kelton Givens, Justen Gaskins, Jayden Gaskins, Chase Gaskins, Tyler Baker, Rhadya Ruise, Rhaya Ruise, Rhyan Ruise, and Remington Ruise; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Lonnie Gaskins, Reverend Richard Gaskins, Eartha Lee Gaskins, and Mozell Gaskins; brothers-in-law, Fletcher (Louvonia) Myers and Michael Myers; sisters-in-law, Willie Pearl (Sidney) Stoutamire, Maetta (Malachi) Smith, Betty Jean Paige, Evelyn Denson, and Barbara (Harold) Jefferson; godchildren, Samaria Williams, Carla Stewart, Livia (Cornelius) Ruise and Cassandra Brown; hosts of nieces, nephews, church family, and friends.

A wake service will be held for Deacon Lumark Gaskins on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Johnson Chapel COGBF in Sanderson, FL from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral services for Deacon Lumark Gaskins will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Temple in Macclenny, FL, Bishop Vick A. Givens, Officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

