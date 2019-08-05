Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Deaker Johnson Sterling III, 80, announces the unexpected passing of a legacy on August 1, 2019. He was born December 6, 1938 in Camden, New Jersey, to the late James Sterling and Adelaide Sterling.

He was a dedicated employee of Anderson and Columbia for 13 years, He worked to live, not lived to work.

Deaker will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Sharon and his children, Fallon, Ronald, Nina (Michael), Seaneen (Michael), Laureen (Bill), Deaker IV (Heidi), and Charlotte (Dominic).

Poppy will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren Rowen, Kenneth, Michelle, Christopher, Ian, Christopher, Timothy Joseph, David, Katrina, Billy, Aaron, Richard, Wayne, Deaker V, Cherie, Harmony, and his 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James, sister Adelaide and survived by his sister Eleanore.

Deaker lived a full life and will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He also will forever be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Memorial services will be held at Gateway - Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday evening at 7 P.M. conducted by Chaplain Cecil Hysmith.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 5:30-7 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at It is with great sadness that the family of Deaker Johnson Sterling III, 80, announces the unexpected passing of a legacy on August 1, 2019. He was born December 6, 1938 in Camden, New Jersey, to the late James Sterling and Adelaide Sterling.He was a dedicated employee of Anderson and Columbia for 13 years, He worked to live, not lived to work.Deaker will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Sharon and his children, Fallon, Ronald, Nina (Michael), Seaneen (Michael), Laureen (Bill), Deaker IV (Heidi), and Charlotte (Dominic).Poppy will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren Rowen, Kenneth, Michelle, Christopher, Ian, Christopher, Timothy Joseph, David, Katrina, Billy, Aaron, Richard, Wayne, Deaker V, Cherie, Harmony, and his 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James, sister Adelaide and survived by his sister Eleanore.Deaker lived a full life and will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He also will forever be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.Memorial services will be held at Gateway - Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday evening at 7 P.M. conducted by Chaplain Cecil Hysmith.The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 5:30-7 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close