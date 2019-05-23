Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deansye O. Brown. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM New Bethel MB Church Funeral service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deaconess Deansye Brown, the oldest of six children was born February 26, 1943, to Francena Nelson. Deansye grew up in Columbia County where she attended school and received her formal education. She later moved to Orlando, Florida where she resided for a while. In the early 80s Deansye relocated back to Lake City, FL, re-established herself and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior under the leadership of Elder Melvin Goggins, Sr. She later transitioned back to her family church, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the church Sexton for many years, was an active servant for Home Mission, involved with the Youth Department and Choir. Deaconess Brown loved her church where she worked diligently until her health failed. She was employed with Lake Shore Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital. In the community, Deansye was known for her love of people. She was a caregiver to many; including her grandmother Irene, mother, Francena, Uncle Will, and countless other family members and friends in the community. She was very talented and creative and will be remembered for the countless nights she spent with Mrs. Levy, sewing, or making something with yarn or other crafts. She filled many homes with the gifts of her hands. When she was not creating magic with her hands, she was cooking magic. God gave her many talents and she used them to be a blessing to others. She was preceded in death by her mother Francena Brown, grandparents, Gurley and Irene Brown; and uncles, Will Brown and Charles Brown.

She leaves to cherish her memories, six devoted children: daughters, Charlotte B. Griffin, Lake City, FL, Vickie Brown (Freddie), Tallahassee, FL; sons, Maurice (Wanda), Tyrone (LaKwanza), Terrence, James (Christina),all of Lake City, FL; special granddaughter, Tamaya (George), grandchildren; Gurley, Xavier, Sajuana, James, Joey, Joseph, Shana, Taneeka, Tyshera, Tyrone, Kyndal, Terrence Jr., Tyreque, and Kristopher; siblings, Mary Nelson, Virginia Rahmings, Lawrence Belvins, Annette Toni Johnson; aunts, Alfreda Brown, Helen Wyche (Andrew), Annie Ruth Barrington, Odell Anderson; uncles, Cleveland Harrington (Jonnie), James Brown (Mamie), Lee Autry Harrington, and Ernest Brown (Velma); a special sister in Christ, Lady Carolyn Baker; hosts of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Deaconess Deansye Brown will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (#86) 752-4366. The Caring Professionals. Deaconess Deansye Brown, the oldest of six children was born February 26, 1943, to Francena Nelson. Deansye grew up in Columbia County where she attended school and received her formal education. She later moved to Orlando, Florida where she resided for a while. In the early 80s Deansye relocated back to Lake City, FL, re-established herself and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior under the leadership of Elder Melvin Goggins, Sr. She later transitioned back to her family church, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the church Sexton for many years, was an active servant for Home Mission, involved with the Youth Department and Choir. Deaconess Brown loved her church where she worked diligently until her health failed. She was employed with Lake Shore Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital. In the community, Deansye was known for her love of people. She was a caregiver to many; including her grandmother Irene, mother, Francena, Uncle Will, and countless other family members and friends in the community. She was very talented and creative and will be remembered for the countless nights she spent with Mrs. Levy, sewing, or making something with yarn or other crafts. She filled many homes with the gifts of her hands. When she was not creating magic with her hands, she was cooking magic. God gave her many talents and she used them to be a blessing to others. She was preceded in death by her mother Francena Brown, grandparents, Gurley and Irene Brown; and uncles, Will Brown and Charles Brown.She leaves to cherish her memories, six devoted children: daughters, Charlotte B. Griffin, Lake City, FL, Vickie Brown (Freddie), Tallahassee, FL; sons, Maurice (Wanda), Tyrone (LaKwanza), Terrence, James (Christina),all of Lake City, FL; special granddaughter, Tamaya (George), grandchildren; Gurley, Xavier, Sajuana, James, Joey, Joseph, Shana, Taneeka, Tyshera, Tyrone, Kyndal, Terrence Jr., Tyreque, and Kristopher; siblings, Mary Nelson, Virginia Rahmings, Lawrence Belvins, Annette Toni Johnson; aunts, Alfreda Brown, Helen Wyche (Andrew), Annie Ruth Barrington, Odell Anderson; uncles, Cleveland Harrington (Jonnie), James Brown (Mamie), Lee Autry Harrington, and Ernest Brown (Velma); a special sister in Christ, Lady Carolyn Baker; hosts of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Deaconess Deansye Brown will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (#86) 752-4366. The Caring Professionals. Published in Lake City Reporter on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close