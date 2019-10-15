Deborah G. Jones, 56, of Monroe, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Lake City, Florida to the late William A. Bill Jones and Carolyn Faye Douglas Jones. Ms. Jones was raised in Lake City and a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1982. She had been a longtime resident of Monroe, LA and loved to spend time with her family, especially her three sons. With her outgoing personality, Debbie never met a stranger.
Survivors include her sons, Dustin Allen Cole, Nathaniel Tate Cole (Cara Marie) and Joshua Kyle Cole; one grandchild due to arrive in April of 2020; special friend, Warren Duchesne; brothers and sisters Billy Jones (Connie), Jimmy Jones (Brenda), Alan Jones, Rhonda Crews (John Paul), Brenda Delk (Allen) and Gus Jones (Cathy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Zach Douglas officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. Local arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019