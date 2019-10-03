Deacon Levi J. Simmons was born January 29, 1968, in Gainesville, Florida to Geraldine King and Arelious Green. His father precedes him in death. Levi was reared in Starke, Florida, later relocating to Lake City, FL. He was a member of Abundant Love Christian Church under the leadership of Bishop Andre Haynes.
Left to cherish precious memories: His loving and devoted wife, Lisa Simmons; mother, Geraldine King; hosts of other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Deacon Levi J. Simmons will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Greater Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church, 505 Ash St., Starke, FL. Rev. Michael McDuffie, Pastor, Bishop Andre Haynes, Eulogist.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6:00 7:00 P.M. at Abundant Love Christian Worship Center, 2238 NE Bascom Drive, Lake City, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019