Mr. Delbert Laxton attained the very active age of 91, prior to passing away peacefully this past Sunday, June 2, 2019. Mr. Laxton was born in Scott County, Tennessee on December 3, 1927 to the late Alvin and Gustavia Acres Laxton. Raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Mr. Laxton joined the U.S. Air Force in 1946 where he served as an aircraft mechanic until his discharge in 1949. He moved to Florida in 1966 and in addition to being an aircraft mechanic he was also a roofer and oiler. In 1977 he met and married his late wife, Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Bush Laxton. Mr. Laxton loved fishing, farming and gambling and not necessarily in that order.
Mr. Laxton is survived by his son, Gary Laxton; two daughters, Debbie (John J.) Nettles of Lake City; and Sheila Slack of South Florida; and his step-son, Allan Crews of Lake City; and his grandchildren Wayne Laxton, Lisha, Mary Anna and Jackson Nettles, Blaine and Lauran Slack, John and Casey Wood, and Justin and Tyler Crews. His five great grandchildren, Morgan and Fallon Laxton and Aly, Ace and Jax Crews also survive.
Services for Mr. Laxton will be held from 5-7 Thursday evening, June 13, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. Please come and share some off your fondest memories of Mr. Delbert with his family. NO FLOWERS PLEASE as this was one of his biggest requests. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-1234) You may leave memories or condolence on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 8, 2019