Delmar C. "D.C." Berry, 75, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 26, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Care Center after an extended illness. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 11, 1943 to the late D.D. and Mary Clark Berry. He has made Lake City his home since 1969, having moved here from the Cedar Key area. He worked in for the Florida Department of Corrections and the Columbia County Sheriffs Office for 10 years and then worked as a Bail bonds man for fifteen years before ill health forced him to retire. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge , loved to fish, mow and work in his yard and loved his family and his church dearly. D.C. was most proud of his work with Guardian Ad Litem as a volunteer and also a Private Guardian Ad Litem. He is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Berry.He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Cathy Berry of Lake City; son, Kevin Berry of Lake City; daughters, Stephanie Spagnola (Bill), Cindy Davis (David), Amy Land and Kristy Kelley all of Lake City; brother, Dale Berry of Bronson; sisters, Judy Morgan (Roger) of Williston, Darlene Tooke (Leeroy) of Lockport, LA, Linda Tatman (Dallas) of Mechanicsburg, OH, Mary Berry (Kim) of Tarpon Springs and Cherilin Cope of Worthington, OH. Eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.A celebration of life service for D.C. will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Herman Hampton officiating, assisted by Pastor Ron Thompson. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, 6037 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.