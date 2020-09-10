1/1
Dennis Lester Dyal
Dennis Lester Dyal, 61, of Lake City passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City after an illness. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on March 7, 1959 to the late Lester and Verba Gilley Dyal. He has made Lake City his home most of his life and was a 1977 graduate of Columbia High School. He worked in sales for many years and in his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish and build things. He also enjoyed bar-b-queuing and making his own sausage to distribute to family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, David Dyal; brother, Joe Sellers and sister, Vera Wagner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Gwen Dyal of Lake City; daughter, Jessica Mobley of North Carolina; son, Dalton Dyal of Lake City; step-sons, Timmy and Thomas Pruitt both of Lake City; and his brother, Alex Dyal (Shari) of Georgia. Many extended family members and friends also survive.
Celebration of life services for Mr. Dyal will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
