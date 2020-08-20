1/1
Desi Donaldson
Desi Lamar Donaldson was born February 10, 1980, in Sanderson, Florida to Cloretha Timmons and Aubrey Ruise. Desi received his education from Baker County High School and Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Morganfield Kentucky. Desi was a valued employee with Green Maintenance & Cleaning. Desi was summoned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on August 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth Paige, Annagusta Donaldson, Lane Ruise, and Isiah Donaldson.
Desi leaves to cherish loving memories: His mother, Cloretha Timmons; father, Aubrey Ruise; sister, Natasha Campbell; brothers, Tyree Dortly, and Bobby Blue, Jr.; niece, Skyy Blue; a very special friend, Jessica Perez; hosts of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Desi Donaldson will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Quitman Cemetery, Sanderson, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals".

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Quitman Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
