Dixie King-Doncaster, 94, passed away late Friday, July 26, 2019. Dixie was born November 27, 1924, to the late William J. and Clarice Hurley in Buffalo, N.Y.. Dixie is a graduate of the Cranford High School in N.J.. She moved to Jacksonville, FL during WWII where she met Robert King and the two were married in 1945. Bob and Dixie owned and operated the first Indian motorcycle dealership in Jacksonville, located on King's Ave. And, then opened a motorcycle accessory distribution center called Florida Cycle Supply on Clinton Ave. Bob passed away in 1984. Dixie met and married Ken Doncaster in 1986, and they made their home in Inverness, Fl. Dixie moved to Lake City, Fl in 2003, where she lived until her passing. Dixie is pre-deceased by her son, Robert King, Jr., her granddaughter, Vicki Sue King, her grandson, Bobby King.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Skip) Aldous of Lake City, a grand-daughter, Tricia Mackey, of Lake City, two grandsons, Greg Mackey and Byron King, both of Jacksonville.
Four great granddaughters, one great grandson and one great-great granddaughter.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kathy Freeman, Melanie Faircloth, to Dr. Brent Hayden and his staff and Haven Hospice for their wonderful care they provided for Miss Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church on the Way, 484 N. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Lake City, Florida 30255.
Visitation with the family at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home will be Sunday, July 28 from 2-4pm. Graveside services will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4200 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207, on Thursday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m.. . Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please leave messages of condolence and share fond memories with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 29, 2019