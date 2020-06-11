Dolores Elizabeth Keaton, 89, of Lake City, Fla., died on June 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
She was born May 14, 1931 in Robinson, Ark., in a log cabin to Willie and Oleta Clark. She married Thurman J. Keaton, a naval officer, in 1950. The Keaton's lived in Connecticut, Key West and Arkansas before moving to Lake City in 1960.
Mrs. Keaton was a longtime member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She spent many years volunteering in the classroom and the library at the Lake City Kindergarten Center, and was named Volunteer of the Year. When they moved to Lake City, Mrs. Keaton and her husband were two of a very few registered Republicans in the county at that time, and were asked to volunteer at the voting polls. She was an outstanding gardener and cook, winning many ribbons for her canned goods at the Columbia County Fair. Mrs. Keaton was also a longtime member of the Shady Grove Homemakers Club and an excellent seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman J. Keaton; brothers, Donald and Harold Clark; sister, Carole Edwards; and daughters Debra Keaton and Ophelia Powell.
Mrs. Keaton is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ring (Richard) of Lake City; her grandchildren: Laurel Ring of Gainesville; Ian Ring (Andrea) of Lake City; and Randall Powell, Rhonda Powell and Robert Powell (Kelly), all of Orlando. She had five great-grandchildren: Bailey, Wesley and Cole Ring of Lake City, and Joanna and Jordan Powell of Orlando.
Her family would like to thank the staffs of Solaris Health and Haven Hospice for their excellent care.
The visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Cason and Rev. Fritz Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Because of the current health crisis, the family understands some friends might feel they cannot attend. Donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 and Mount Carmel Cemetery, 1205 SW Mount Carmel Ave., Lake City, FL 32024.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32035, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.
gatewayforestlawn.com. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, State and Federal Guidelines will be followed.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.