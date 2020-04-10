Don Lynch, Lake City, Florida, died Sunday April 5, 2020 after a long illness. Don was born on August 20, 1930 in Armstrong, Missouri to the late George Roy and Ruth Blaise Lynch of Glasgow Missouri.
Don graduated with a bachelors degree in 1952 with a degree in Physical Education. He was an eight-year veteran of the United States Marines Corp achieving the rank of Major. He worked in the Federal Government for twenty years as an analyst and as a Professional Staff Member for Senator John C. Stennis on the United States Senate Armed Forces Committee before leaving in 1981. Don was self-employed until retirement in 1990.
Don is survived by his wife, Lula May Lynch, Lake City, Florida, son Cameron Lynch (Deborah), High Springs Florida, step-daughter Holly Renee, Lake City, Florida, step-daughter Heather Gardner (Jamie), Wellborne, Florida, step-daughter Christina Patton, Lake City, Florida and son-in-law John Roberts, Winter Haven, Florida. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his late wife Violet June Lynch, son Dean Russ Lynch (Nancy), daughter Robbie Lee Roberts, brother Francis Lynch and brother Eldon Lynch.
The graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025,386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020