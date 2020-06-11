Donald G. Lowrey, 89, peacefully fell into eternal rest with the Lord on June 6, 2020. He was born January 24, 1931 in Richland Center, Wisconsin to the late Stephen H. Lowrey and Carry Lovina-Lowrey. As a man of faith, he believed that glorifying God is the ultimate reason for our existence, he praised and worship Him passionately. This love shined in his passion for music that guided him to start a Band called Country Gentlemen. As a guitarist and musician he truly learned to express himself through his music; having the unique ability to show musical emotion. He had a true talent to entertain. If you knew Donald; it was also known, he loved his automobiles. His passion for cars and their historical preservation was more to him than a fun pastime.

Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn T. Fortin Lowrey; four children, Susan, Monty Lowrey, Lori Ann Ketterhagen, Robert Lowrey, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents Stephen and Carry Lowrey, his son Rusty Lowrey and daughter Linda Rice.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 11:00 AM, Friday June 12, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 173 SW Shiloh St, Fort White, FL 32038.

Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, Florida 32055, 386-752-3436

