Mr. Donald Keith Johns
Mr. Donald Keith Johns, 61, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2020. Mr. Johns was born July 30, 1958 in Jacksonville, FL to Drew and Sarah Johns.
Donald was blessed with the gift of music. He co-owned Starlight Sound and Recording with Dawn, his wife of forty-three years. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of Grace Harbor Ministries where he was the praise and worship leader. He was predeceased by his father, Drew Johns; his sister, Brenda Johns, and his son, Andy Johns.
Mr. Johns is survived by his wife, Dawn Johns; son, Matt (Beth) Johns; mother, Sarah Johns; brother, Alan Johns; and grandchildren, Caleb and Elise Johns.
Visitation for Mr. Johns will begin at 10:00 AM with his funeral service at 11:00 AM in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Interment will follow afterward at Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
