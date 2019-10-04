Donald Marvin Watts, of High Springs, passed away on Monday evening, September 30, 2019 at his daughters home surrounded by his cherished girls. Born December 24, 1953 in Live Oak, FL, he was the son of the late William Timothy Watts and Lela Mae McCall. Donald spent most of his life living close to his beloved parents in High Springs and afterwards spending a few years in Smith Station, Alabama before coming home in 2016 to help care for his brothers. Donald became ill with lung cancer in April of 2018 where he decided to go home and fight with all his might and enjoy a fulfilling time with his children and grandchildren before succumbing to the ever so threatening illness. Donald loved watching NASCAR and fiddling with auto mechanics where he would always argue with his son about who knew more.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Donna (Betuel) Watts Martinez and Brenda (Elias) Karr Duran; two sons, Donald (Martha) Watts, Jr. and William J. Watts. Nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Services for Donald will be conducted on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019