Donna Elizabeth Antognoni passed away on 4/30/19. She was born in East Patchogue, N.Y on 02/14/59. She came to Florida as a young child with family, settled in Broward County, moved to Columbia county in 2006 with her husband and son, Bruce and Jon. She loved the outdoors and animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed photography. She worked with Olin Mills Photo Studios, Good Will Industries.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Antognoni; Son, JonElliot Antognoni; Sister, Linda Smith; Brothers, Robert, John, Harry and Kevin Smith. Preceded in death are her mother, Audrey Engelsen; sister, Carol Corwin; father, Harry Smith.
Services will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church, Lake City, FL on Saturday, May 11th, 11AM.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mayo Clinic, Oncology Dept., 4500 San Pablo St, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Community Hospice of McGraw Center, 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 8, 2019