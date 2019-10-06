Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Cichon Kozlowski. View Sign Service Information Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH 43230 (614)-939-4558 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH 43230 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Matthew the Apostle 807 Havens Corners Road Gahanna , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dorothy Cichon Kozlowski, age 85, of Gahanna, OH peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 29th, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph and Belvina Cichon on February 26th, 1934 in La Porte, IN.

Dorothy graduated from La Porte High School in 1951 and worked for several years as an administrative assistant for the Indiana Department of Transportation before relocating to Gahanna, OH with her husband Leo. Known as Gummy by her adoring grandchildren, she was a generous and loving person who always put family and friends first. She had a smile that could light up any room and made friends wherever she went. She loved being with her family and bowling with the Dawn Busters at Gahanna Lanes. Dorothy and her husband, Leo were members of St. Matthew the Apostle Church for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo and her sister, Irene Gumkowski. She is survived by her son Steve Kozlowski; daughter Kathy (Rob) Doone; grandchildren Rob, Erin and Tim Doone; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters in law. Friends may call from 2-5 pm on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL 1051 E Johnstown Road (at Beecher Road) in Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, OH 43230. Father Peter Asantebwana, Celebrant. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice - Lake City, 6037 US Hwy 90 West, Lake City, Florida 32055.

