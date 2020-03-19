Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" Daniels Gallegos, 94, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Salem, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Mary St. Laurent Daniels. She has made Lake City her home since 1978, moving here from the Miami area. She was of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed working the Catholic Charities. She was also an avid solitaire player and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was known as a sweet and kind person to everyone. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Faustin Gallegos, III and her granddaughter, Yvonne Gallegos.

She is survived by her son, Faustin Dusty Gallegos (Ann) of Lake City; daughter, Valerie Weaver (Gary) of Lake City; grandchildren, Faustin Rusty Gallegos of Ocala, Cody Gallegos (Danielle), Jordan Little (Megan) and Rachel Sheldon (Jay) all of Lake City; great-grandchildren, Ashley Feagle (Brandon) of Lake City, Faustin Gallegos of Ocala, Alyssa Gallegos, Anthony Gallegos, David Gallegos, Braedon Pendarvis and Levi Little all of Lake City; great-great grandchild, Grant Feagle; great-nephews, Ronnie and Michael Alford of Melbourne; and special niece, Arlene Alford of Melbourne also survive.

A visitation for Dot will be held on Monday evening, March 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. The family will hold private interment services at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

