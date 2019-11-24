Dorothy Elaine (Dees) Jones, 78, passed away at Haven Hospice in Lake City on Friday, November 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by parents Wallace L. Dees and Nettie J. Dees of Jasper and brother COL. Wallace Jack Dees of Valrico, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Charles Jones; her son, John Randall Jones (Sandra) of Auburn, Alabama; her daughter, Kimberly Elaine Smith (Tim) of Orlando; sister Patricia Ann Vill (Bill) of Cumming, Georgia; sister-in-laws Latrelle Croft of Live Oak and Barbara McGlamery-Cutcher of Lake City; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Ms. Jones was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Her memorial service will be held at the church on Monday, November 25th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 24, 2019