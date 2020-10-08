Ms. Dorothy J. Stephens was born February 16, 1945, in Lake City, Florida to Ada Mae and Willie Stephens. Both preceded her in death. She entered into Eternal rest on September 29, 2020. Dorothy was educated in the public schools of Columbia County and was a member of Truevine Baptist Church in the Watertown Community of Columbia County.

Left to cherish loving memories: Daughters, Voncile Hollie, Nita Butler, Katina Jones, Charmagne Jones and Andrea Jones; grandchildren, Tameka Butler, Lavelle Butler, Lyric Butler. Grandson Oshae Butler also preceded her in death; great-grandchildren, Jamari Maxwell, DeShawn Hall, Zavarious Cooper; nieces, Geneva White, Emma Lee, nephews, James White, Eddie Butler, Marcus White, Johnnie Lee; special friend, Maxcile Manning; hosts of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Ms. Dorothy Stephens will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.

A walk- through viewing will be from 7:15 - 8:15 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

