Dr. David Allen Richards Ph.D passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Monday October 28, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his Wife of 47 years, Sharon, his three loving children, Stowe, Meredith, and Forrest, and two grandchildren Hazel and Archer.

Born in Shawano, Wisconsin in 1932, he was raised in and around New York City. He graduated from Malvern High School on Long Island in 1950, and received his bachelors and Master of Arts from the State University of New York at Albany. He earned his Doctorate of Philosophy in American Social and Cultural History from the Florida State University. In his academic career he taught at The University of Syracuse, Miami-Dade Community College, Florida State University, and Lake City Community College.

In 1971 David moved to Columbia County where he met his wife of 47 years. They married in 1972 and lived at their secluded home near the Ichetucknee River. He worked as a Professor and administrator at Lake City Community College For 31 years retiring in 2002. He was a devout Christian, and an active member of St. James Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry and taught Education For Ministry.

In his retirement David enjoyed traveling with his wife and visiting his children and their families. At home he enjoyed researching family genealogy, and continued his studies of arts and culture. As a life long rifle shooting enthusiast; he was an active member and champion at the Fort White Gun Club. For more than twenty years he participated in a local wine tasting group with many close friends. His loves included strong coffee, Scotch whiskey, and his cats and dogs.

A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Lake City on Monday November 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the building fund at St. James Episcopal Church.

