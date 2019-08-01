Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Epiphany Catholic Church Rosary 12:30 PM Epiphany Catholic Church Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Epiphany Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Francisco José Ravelo, 76 of Lake City, passed away suddenly at the Lake City Medical Center Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019. He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on August 22, 1942 to the late José de Jesús Ravelo, Jr. and Hertha María Lembcke. He and his wife moved to the United States in 1968, where he did his internship/fellowship at the New York University Hospital and became a Medical Doctor specializing in Pathology in the US. He later moved to Jacksonville, where he worked for St. Lukes Hospital and then worked in Fernandina for a little while before working for Doctors Laboratory out of Valdosta. He was the Director of Laboratories for the VA Medical Center, Lake City Medical Center and Lake Shore Hospital for some time before he retired in 2012. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to classical music. He came from a family of musicians and physicians. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church here in Lake City and was preceded in death by his brother, Carlos Julio Ravelo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Clara P. Ravelo of Lake City; sons, Ricky Ravelo (Holly) of Jacksonville and Victor Ravelo (Lisa) of MacClenny; daughter, Herta Murphy (Eric) of Jacksonville; brothers, Rafael Ravelo (Gladis), Manuel Ravelo (Alexandra) and Miguel Angel Ravelo (Joseline) all of the Dominican Republic. Seven grandchildren along with numerous extended family members and friends also survive.

A memorial mass for Dr. Ravelo will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Robert Trujillo officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church. A rosary service will start at 12:30 P.M. Prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Epiphany Catholic School, 1937 SW Epiphany Court, Lake City, FL, 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

