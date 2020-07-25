Dr. Leopold Benjamin Leblique, II, 94 of Lake City, passed away at North Florida Regional Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. Dr. Leblique was born in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England and was a graduate of the University of Durham, Kings College, Bachelor of Science, with honors in Physics. He graduated from Leopold-Franzens University, Innsbruck, Austria with a Doctor of Medicine degree. He served in the British Army in World War II. Dr. Leblique became a US Citizen in New Mexico on May 20, 1976 where he was a private Family Practitioner. He became a Diplomate of the America Board of Family Practice, a Fellow of the American Association of Family Physicians, and a Fellow of the American Geriatrics Society.
Dr. Leblique was an Affiliate of the Royal Society of Medicine, Associate member of the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis and lifetime member of the American Medical Association. He trained medical residents as an Assistant Professor of Family Practice in the School of Medicine, University of Louisville, as a Geriatrician until the Veterans Administration in Lake City recruited him to be the Founding Director of the Nursing Home Care Unit in 1984.
Dr. Leblique and his wife Carol have been parishioners 36 years at Epiphany Catholic Church. He was awarded a Good Samaritan plaque on February 20, 2001 by Catholic Charities Bureau in St. Augustine, Florida in recognition of his dedicated service to aid and comfort those in need in our community.
Honors include appointment by the University of Florida to the Adjunct Assistant Professor of the Physician Assistant Program in the College of Health Related Professions while Director of the NHCU; best of show award in the 14 th Annual Spring Member Exhibit, Florida Gateway College, February 2018; Outstanding Adult Award by the Filipino American Cultural Society, Dec. 2000.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 46 years, Carol Carey Leblique, Lake City; his sister, Edith Clark of Baltimore, MD and brother-in-law, Dr. Malcolm Clark; sisters-in-law, Dr. Nina Tassi, Sister Angela Mary, CSC, and Mary Breslin; brother-in-law, William Breslin; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Trujillo officiating, Fr. Michael Williams and Fr. Anthony Basco will concelebrate. Interment will follow at St. Madeleine Catholic Memorial Gardens in High Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.