01/14/94 - 8/21/2020

Dylan R Sweat, age 26 of Lake City Florida died on 8/21/2020. He was born to Deborah L. Sweat and William R. Sweat on 1/14/1994 in Gainesville Florida.

He leaves behind his loving family Mother, Father, 2 sisters Dallas Sweat of LC Florida, Ashley Sweat of Tampa Florida, his 3 brothers Brandon James of Lake City, William Sweat, Ozzie Sweat both of Tampa Florida; his Maternal Grandmother, Florence Rose of Lake City Fl and his paternal grandmother Pauline Sweat of North Carolina. Also leaves his girlfriend Bree Panozzo, many Aunts. Uncles and cousins. Dylan will be missed by his many friends who loved his adventurous Spirit and loving giving heart.

A memorial and Celebration of his life will be held Saturday August 29 at 11:00 am at New Life Ministries located at 3229 Fl-47, Lake City, Florida 32025.

