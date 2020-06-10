Mr. Earl Gray Hopper
1925 - 2020
Mr. Earl Gray Hopper, 95, of Lake City, passed away June 5, 2020 after a long and happy life. Earl was born April 25, 1925 to Jessie and Carrie Hopper in Kenton, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doreen J Hopper; his son, Glenn E Hopper; his granddaughter, Heather Hopper and his brothers, Walter and Bill Hopper.
Mr. Hopper worked in a steel mill repairing machinery for many years before retiring. Earl proudly served his country during the Korean War while enlisted in the United States Army. His hobbies included shooting pool, gardening and when he was younger, hunting. Blessed with a giving soul, he did his best to take care of those around him. He never missed a chance to say "I love you". Earl took time with each grandchild to make them feel special. Pulling them in a cart behind his tractor was one of the many memories he has left behind. His family who devoted their time to take care of him were Amber, Candace, Cameron, Cole and his number one girl, Sally.
Mr. Hopper is survived by his daughter, Sally Huggins, Lake City, FL; son David (Jill) Hopper, Ohio; brother, JB Hopper, Michigan; sisters, Bertha "Polly" Hopper, Lake City, FL and Ruby Upton, Texas; grandchildren, Amber Huggins, Candace Huggins, Brandi (Michael) Lee, Jesse (Sherry) Hopper, Jason (Krista) Hopper, Eric (Athena) Hopper, Cindy (Ryan) Fisher, Tina (Andrew) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Cole McRay, Judah and Nathan Lee, Peyton and Wyatt Fisher, Avah, Savannah and Jackson Mitchell, Emma, Nora, Danielle, Kierra, Emalee, Alyssa, Thomas, Ashlyn and Madison Hopper.
Viewing for Mr. Hopper will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel with his interment at Memorial Cemetery immediately following his service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrish
familyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
JUN
11
Interment
Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
