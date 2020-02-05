Earl "WIMPEE" Vincent Wyche, age 53, resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Shands U F hospital.
He was the son of Mr. Johnnie Wyche and the late Mrs. Beatrice I. Wyche.
He received his education in the Columbia County School System and united with Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and became a member of the Adult Choir.
He was preceded in death by one sister.
His memories will be cherish by his loving family; his wife, father, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, great neices, great nephews and a host of cousins and family friends.
Service for Earl WIMPEE Vincent Wyche will be held Saturday February 8, 2020, 11AM, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Davis Street, Lake City, Fl. Henry Ortiz, Pastor / Eulogize. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation with the family will be Friday February 7, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055 Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020