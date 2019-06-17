Ed Willis Moseley, age 66, of White Springs, FL. passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Ed was a native and lifelong resident of Florida. He made his home in Jacksonville for many years before moving to Hamilton County. He worked as a shop manager/fabricator for Taylor Industrial before retiring and going to Bienville Plantation where he worked as a fishing guide. This was the job of a lifetime and he did so love just being outdoors fishing and hunting.
In August of 2016, Ed was pre-deceased by his wife of 27 years, Judy Mills Moseley. Survivors include three sons, John Allen Moseley of Texas; David Anderson (Melissa) of Lake City, FL. and Jay Anderson (Tresca) of Live Oak, FL.; two grandchildren, Ian and Sarah Anderson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the main lodge at Bienville Plantation near White Springs. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 17, 2019