Ed Willis Moseley, age 66, of White Springs, FL. passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Ed was a native and lifelong resident of Florida. He made his home in Jacksonville for many years before moving to Hamilton County. He worked as a shop manager/fabricator for Taylor Industrial before retiring and going to Bienville Plantation where he worked as a fishing guide. This was the job of a lifetime and he did so love just being outdoors fishing and hunting.

In August of 2016, Ed was pre-deceased by his wife of 27 years, Judy Mills Moseley. Survivors include three sons, John Allen Moseley of Texas; David Anderson (Melissa) of Lake City, FL. and Jay Anderson (Tresca) of Live Oak, FL.; two grandchildren, Ian and Sarah Anderson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the main lodge at Bienville Plantation near White Springs. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.