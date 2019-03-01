Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edith Ferreira, 94 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Solaris Healthcare of Lake City where she was a resident. Ms Ferreira was born in Liverpool, England to the late Basal Rose and Mary Helen Kirkam Rose. She was raised in St. Annes by the Sea and served in the British Army Air Corp. Ms Ferreira moved to the United States in 1945. She was a member of the Hatchbend Apostolic Church in Hatchbend, Florida. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harry Edward Ferreira and one son, Guy Royal.

Survivors include her children, Frank Royal (Jane), Jacksonville, David Royal (Sharon), Lake City, Ruth Summerall (Homer) and Al Royal (Twanda), Lake City; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Hatchbend Apostolic Church in Hatchbend with Pastor Steve Boyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hatchbend Apostolic Church in memory of Ms Ferreira. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954.

