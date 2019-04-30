Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Kimbal "Kim" McLain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Edwin Kimbal Kim McLain age 67 of Elkton, KY passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Health Care in Nashville, TN of natural causes. The family has chosen a cremation service with a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the family farm located at 300 Minnie Hollow Road, Elkton, KY 42220 with the time to be announced.

Mr. McLain was born in Lake City, FL October 1, 1951 the son of Martha Joyce Patsy Parker McLain and the late Dr. Jimmie Blanche J.B. McLain. He attended Kirkmansville United Methodist Church in Kirkmansville, KY, he was a past member of the Western Kentucky Beekeepers, an Eagle Scout where he served as Scout Master for Troop 457 in Hopkinsville, KY, he enjoyed the Elkton Senior Citizens center where he volunteered to work with the PACS meal delivery services. Mr. McLain had been a Dental Technician and was retired from Trane in Clarksville, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmie Blanche Chip McLain Jr, his sister Mary Patricia Mary Pat McLain.

He is survived by his Mother Martha Joyce Patsy McLain of Elkton and formerly of Lake City, FL, his wife Lana V. McLain of Elkton, KY, his children by his first wife Sue McLain of Kirkmansville, KY, his son Ezra Orion and his wife Kellie McLain of Elkton, KY, his daughter Jessica McLain Addison and her husband Jamie of Trenton, KY, his Grandchildren Christian and Megan Deck, Jaxon, Jett (Cord) and Jaci Kate Addison.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to Elk Fork Strings, P.O. Box 400, Elkton, KY 42220 Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019

