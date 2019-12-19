El'Drina Nekole Edwards was born August 3, 2000, to Daphne Edwards and Kenneth Owens. She passed away on December 15, 2019.
Funeral services for El'Drina Edwards will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Anthony Carlise, Pastor.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
