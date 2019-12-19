El'Drina Nekole Edwards

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for El'Drina Nekole Edwards.
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Obituary
Send Flowers

El'Drina Nekole Edwards was born August 3, 2000, to Daphne Edwards and Kenneth Owens. She passed away on December 15, 2019.
Funeral services for El'Drina Edwards will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Anthony Carlise, Pastor.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.