Elder Edna L. Jordan
1955 - 2020
Elder Edna L. Jordan, 64 Entered Eternal Rest on Saturday August 14, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital Gainesville, Florida. Elder Jordan was born on December 4, 1955 to the late Murray Jones and Mary Williams Jones Jackson She was educated in the Columbia District Schools and Graduated in 1973 from CHS. Elder Jordan was Called to Ministry and was a Ordained Minister. She Served Under her Brother's Pastorate at Jerusalem M.B.C. White Springs, Florida. The Rev. Lynward Jones.
She Leaves to Cherish her Memory: Her, Children, Grandchild, Brother, Sisters, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, and a host of other Relatives and Friends.
A Celebration Of Elder Jordan's Life will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hope Henry Cemetery Lake City, Florida. The Rev. Lynward Jones, Officiating. Interment will follow the Service. Arrangements are Under the Professional Care Of: "The Right Choice." RUSSELL ALLEN WRIGHTS, SR. MORTUARY1547 Lisenby Avenue Panama City, FL 32405 (850) 640-2077. Email Condolences: rawsrmort@comcast.net">rawsrmort@comcast.net">rawsrmort@comcast.net">rawsrmort@comcast.net.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hope Henry Cemetery
1 entry
August 21, 2020
We the CHS class of 1973, we will miss you
