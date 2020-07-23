Elder Edward B. McCray, Sr. of Lake City, FL passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. Celebration of Life service and burial for Elder McCray will take place Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00am from the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3596 S. US HWY 441 Lake City, FL. Elder McCray leaves to cherish his loving memory five children, two sisters and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Memorial Gardens to form the cortège at 9:30am. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic were asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.