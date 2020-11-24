Eleanor Ward Pickren, 91, born in Atlanta, Georgia, June 28, 1929 to the late Frank A. Ward and Mina Joe Fite Ward. One sibling preceeded her in death, Frank A Ward, Jr. She was of Methodist faith and resided in Lake City since 1966.

Eleanor graduated from Atlanta Girls High in 1947. She then went on to complete the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing program in September 1950. After receiving her RN license she worked in 8 hospitals. While working at the Lake City VA Medical Center she received an AA degree from Lake City Community College in 1972 and then in 1974 obtained a B.S. degree in Nursing from the University of Florida. She was especially fond of nursing and worked as a parttime instructor at the Lake City Community College for a few years after retiring from the VA. Favorite past times were spending time with her grandchildren and four legged friends. Eleanor was a very kind and generous woman.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Pickren, son, David Pickren, two grandchildren, Kip Keaton and Valerie Bradham, and two great granddaughters.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Her final request was in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.

