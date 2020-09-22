Ellen Little Ward, 96 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Solaris Healthcare of Lake City. She was born the seventh of eleven children on October 22, 1923, to the late Julian Little and Ollie Little. Mrs. Ward is survived by one son, Garry Ward, Sr., Lake City; her daughter in law, Wanda Ward, Lake City; one sister, Rose Wilder (Billy), Lake City; and two brothers, Finley Little and Ralph Little, both of Lake City. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kim Johnson (Robert), Atlanta, GA, Julie Tallman (Jimmy), Lake Butler, Karri Mauldin (Johnny), Garry Ward, Jr. (Crystal), and Jennifer LaShawn Ward all of Lake City; seven great-grandchildren, John Grant, Noah, Gabe, Eva, Landon, Kailyn and Kellen; three sisters-in-law, Betty Neal, Virginia Little and Deloris Little, all of Lake City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Raymond Ward; five brothers, Arthur Little, Clifton Little, Woodrow Little, George Little and Carl Little; and two sisters, Leona Bonds and Louise MaHood.
She loved her family and was proud of all of them. Mrs. Ward enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains, and had taken trips to Canada and Salt Lake City, Utah and she talked about those adventures often. She was a housewife for many years but had also worked at home on the farm, Metal Products, Sears and Town House Cafeteria for a while. Mrs. Ward always enjoyed putting up vegetables with the sisters and they would divide them at the end of the day. She was a very good cook, especially her desserts, and was best known for her butternut cake, everybody at the family reunions would look forward to it.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ward will be conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 4709 SW State Road 47, Lake City, FL 32024, with Rev. John M. Kerry, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Family and friends attending the services are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Attn: Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.