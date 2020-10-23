Elmer Wheeler, Jr., 77, resident of Lake City, FL, passed from this life Monday, October 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a life-long resident of Lake City, born on April 11, 1943 to the late Betty Register Lovelace and Elmer Wheeler, Sr.. He started his career with manufactured housing in sales. He worked with the State of Florida as a business manager at the Veterans Domiciliary and the Columbia County Health Department where he retired. He served in the Florida National Guard for sixteen years and was a graduate of the Columbia High School class of 1961. He was a four year varsity running back for the Columbia High Tigers from 1958-1961. He was a member of the Columbia County Quarterback Club and a former member of the Elks Lodge. He also coached little league football, and baseball for many years.
He is preceded in death by his half-brother, A.W. Wheeler.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Carr Wheeler; one daughter, Angie Wheeler Neeley (Charles); son, Scott Wheeler (Kim); grandchildren, Blaiyze Neeley (Jazan), Krishton Neeley (Kristyn), Cross Neeley & Hayden Wheeler all of Lake City; Two great-granddaughters, Lakelyn and Charley Neeley.
A memorial service for Mr. Wheeler will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Musgrove officiating. For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines regarding masks are encouraged to be followed. For those that are unable to attend the services, a live-stream of the memorial service can be found by going to the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.