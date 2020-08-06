Elmira Cray

On July 30, 2020 at 7:32 AM God chose to pick one of his most beautiful roses. The matriarch of the family Elmira Cray (86) passed away peacefully at Hospice Haven Care Center and went home to be with her Lord.

Elmira was born in Suwannee County on February 16, 1935, to John and Annie Crusaw. Her contributions to society were that of a servant. Her world revolved around caring for and providing love to not only her children and grandchildren but was known for lending a helping hand to those in her community.

She was united in marriage to Amos Cray and from this union leaves behind four generations of greatness. One son Ronnie Cray preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by four sons, Curtis Cray, Clayton Cray, Amos Cray, Donnie Cray (Jamie); 3 daughters, Gerri Wiggins, Anne Steward(Frank) and Cassandra Cray, special daughter- in- Law, Teretha Cray; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Elmira Cray was held on August 1, 2020, at Jackson Cemetery, Wellborn, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

