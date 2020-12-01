Emma Jean Depoe, 80, of Lake City, passed away on Friday evening, November 27, 2020. She was born in Palatka, FL on April 21, 1940 to the late John Burb Higganbothan and Ruth Vera Pearl Allen. She has made the Lake City area her home since the early 1970's and was a member of the North Lake City Church of God. She worked as an Aircraft Mechanic for over ten years and in her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, sewing, fishing, watching birds, doing flower crafts, working on crossword puzzles and working in her yard.
She is preceded in death by her son, John Depoe; and her grandsons, Ken Dicks & Connor Ogletree.
She is survived by her son, James Richard Depoe of Lake City; daughters, Ann Dicks, Marie Martin (Tim) and Darlene Diane Belcher all of Lake City; brothers, Mark Benton of Arizona, Paul Benton of Lake City and Gerald Benton of Utah; sisters, Patricia Benton and Deborah Benton both of Utah. Nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Ms. Depoe will be conducted on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home.