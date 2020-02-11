Emma Murphy Hart

Emma Murphy Hart, age 79, of Lake City, FL. passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Baya Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

The Hamilton County native was born on August 7, 1940 to the late Hubert and Hazel Murray Murphy. She married the love of her life, Don Hart. Emma was employed for 25 years with the Hamilton County School System as lunch room manager, a job that suited her love for food and children. When she wasn't at work cooking, she baked and cooked for the many, many family get togethers. Emma loved being outdoors, riding four wheelers, fishing and spending time with her family every chance she got.

Emma was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Cheyenne Morgan.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Don W. Hart, Lake City; one son, Rusty Hart (Pamela), Lake City, FL.; three daughters, Tina Hart, White Springs, Sheree Phillips (Todd), Lake City, FL. and Teresa Beaver, Branford, FL.; one brother, Buddy Murphy, Jennings, FL.; three sisters, Imogene Hart, Jasper, FL., Linda Carter, Jennings, FL. and Cheryl Burnett, Jasper, FL.; three grandchildren, Floyd Morgan III (Deanna), Jessica Brown (Archie) and Jennifer Morgan; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Dillon, Austin and Erman.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, FL. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery in White Springs, FL. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. was in charge of arrangements.