Ms. Emma R. Clarkson was born January 7, 1936, in Stockton, Georgia to Martha Hall. Ms. Clarkson met her untimely death on November 15, 2019 in Lake City, Florida, following an automobile accident. She attended school in Valdosta, GA. Ms. Clarkson was employed with Northeast Florida State Hospital, Macclenny, FL, for more than 20 years and was later employed with CARC, until her demise.
Precious memories are left with her children; Elder Willie Washington (Elaine), Barbara Washington, Chaz Washington, Eugenia Harris, Leo Jefferson (Annette), Voncille Jefferson (Catrena), special daughter, Jordan Baby Jordan Sheppard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; hosts of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Emma R. Clarkson will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019