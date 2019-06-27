Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Ruth Huddleston Bunn, age 85, passed away in Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL on June 26th, 2019.

She was born January 7th, 1934 in Gentry, TN to Beulah Mae and Harwood Huddleston.

Ruth worked for the FBI fingerprinting department in Washington, D.C. She met her husband, John Bunn II, in D.C. They were married for 66 years. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee and then to Lake City, FL in 1966. Ruth loved spending time with her family and was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was a talented seamstress, loved to work on crossword puzzles and volunteer in the school system and church library.

Ruth is survived by her husband, John Bunn II; her 4 children, John Bunn III (Lynne) of Douglasville, GA, Anita Stark (Ken) of Lake City, FL, Barry Bunn (Myra) of Lake City, FL and Kevin Bunn of Lake City, FL; her 11 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah Mae and Harwood Huddleston as well as her siblings, Junan McCune, Barbara Herren, and Joe Huddleston.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th, from 5-7pm at Gateway- Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Lake City.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th, from 5-7pm at Gateway- Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday morning, June 28th, at 10am at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Lake City. Pastor Mike Tatem of Parkview Baptist Church will be officiating the services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY FOREST-LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

