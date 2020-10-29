Emmitt James Redmon, age 69, 3rd of 10 children was born January 18, 1951, in Wellborn, Florida to the late Johnnie B. and Margaret Redmon Chatmon. He departed from this earthly realm on October 24, 2020, at his residence in Fort White. He attended Douglas High School, in Live Oak, and later Richardson High School, graduating with the class of 1972. Emmitt was active in football (#28), baseball, and softball. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Zearah Jackson, Jr., Ft. White. He had an immense love for NASCAR Racing (Kevin Harvick #4, being his favorite driver). "Chat" served in the United States Army three years and was employed with Hercules Cooperation for many years, twelve years with Clay Electric Corp, and fifteen years with Nextran Truck Center as a Diesel Mechanic.

Left to cherish his memory: siblings, Patricia King and Barbara Haynes, Miami, FL, Harold Chatmon (Martha Ann), Larry Chatmon, both of Lake City, FL, Mike Chatmon (Rosalyn), Wellborn, FL, Sandra Chatmon, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dorothy Hudson (Bishop Borie), Vearice Jones (Rev. Antwine, Sr.), all of Lake City; aunt, Claretha Allen, Lake City; godchildren, Bruce Williams, Laveda Thompson; devoted friends, Franklin Newton, Ronnie Jones, Essie Griffin (Joe); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Emmitt J. Redmon will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Lake Jackson Cemetery, Wellborn, FL, Rev. Zearah Jackson, Jr. Officiating.

A walk-through viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store