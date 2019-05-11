Emory DeWayne Cardell, 36, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Shands University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. He was born in Gainesville, FL on September 18, 1982 to Lela Watts Brown. He has made Lake City his home most of his life and was a Handy Man. In his spare time, he enjoyed being on the river and he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Lela W. Brown of Lake City; brothers, Ronald Watts (Gina) of Mississippi and Charles Michael Brown of Lake City. He is also survived by three children along with numerous friends.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Cardell will be conducted on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 P.M. (two hours prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 11, 2019