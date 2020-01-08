Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul; daughter Claudia (Larry) Witt; granddaughters Monica (Jon) Rogers and Ashleigh (Krys) Jennings; brother Johann (Barbara) Göllert; nieces and nephews Linda (Girvin) Skinner, Henry (Patricia) Williams, Don (Susan) Williams, Susie (Jim) McManus and Carla (Greg) Frishman and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Betty Williams.

Erika was born on January 26, 1940 in Munich, Germany. She married Paul on May 6, 1961 and emigrated to the United States in February of 1962, to help her sister Betty raise her five children. Erika and Paul welcomed their only daughter Claudia on February 8, 1964. Erika worked as a secretary at Aero Corporation for 27 years until she retired to help care for her granddaughters. She gave her time every election cycle to volunteer as a poll worker and was passionate about the importance of voting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, aunt, grandmother and friend who selflessly welcomed anyone into her home and into her heart, loved to travel the world and loved to share her German heritage and culture.

A celebration of life gathering will follow cremation and is scheduled for January 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to VITAS Hospice Care at 18670 High Springs Man Street, High Springs, FL 32643.

Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Erika Magdalene Spohn (née Göllert) died peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Lake City, Florida at the age of 79.She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul; daughter Claudia (Larry) Witt; granddaughters Monica (Jon) Rogers and Ashleigh (Krys) Jennings; brother Johann (Barbara) Göllert; nieces and nephews Linda (Girvin) Skinner, Henry (Patricia) Williams, Don (Susan) Williams, Susie (Jim) McManus and Carla (Greg) Frishman and extended family.She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Betty Williams.Erika was born on January 26, 1940 in Munich, Germany. She married Paul on May 6, 1961 and emigrated to the United States in February of 1962, to help her sister Betty raise her five children. Erika and Paul welcomed their only daughter Claudia on February 8, 1964. Erika worked as a secretary at Aero Corporation for 27 years until she retired to help care for her granddaughters. She gave her time every election cycle to volunteer as a poll worker and was passionate about the importance of voting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, aunt, grandmother and friend who selflessly welcomed anyone into her home and into her heart, loved to travel the world and loved to share her German heritage and culture.A celebration of life gathering will follow cremation and is scheduled for January 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to VITAS Hospice Care at 18670 High Springs Man Street, High Springs, FL 32643.Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close