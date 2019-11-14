Ervin E. Nelson, 92 of Marianna, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Jackson Hospital in Marianna. He was born in Miami, Florida to the late Enos E. Nelson and Stella M. Nelson. Mr. Nelson had made his home in Marianna since 2000 and had previously been a longtime resident of Lake City since 1970. He retired in 1983 from Southern Bell after many years of employment. Mr. Nelson was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was of the Baptist faith and member of Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge, FL. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop and spending time with his family. Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Selena M. Nelson in 1989 and also two sisters, Pearl Sons and Lucille Kenyon.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie M. Roberts Nelson, Marianna; children, Bradley E. Nelson (Rosemary), Moore, OK, Rick Nelson (Cheryl) and Mike Nelson both of Lake City, Michael Tinsley, Wichita, KS and Gail Wolstenholme, Colorado Springs, CO; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; and many close friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019