Ervina Mae Williams Baumgardner, 90, of Perry, Florida passed peacefully from this life on August 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Vena Mae, as she was called by her family and friends, was a member of the Advent Christian Church. She was a woman of faith and conviction who lived her life according to the principles of her faith. She was a humble, kind and generous woman who shared her love with all who knew her. Her door as well as her dinner table was always open. She loved God, her husband and children, and her family and friends unconditionally.
Born to Irvin Williams and Jonnie Anderson Williams on January 25, 1930, in Lake Butler, FL, Vena Mae was the oldest of seven children. She often joked that she had always had a "little one" on her hip. She was a wonderful mother who adored babies and children, and they adored her. Those of us who knew her as Mama, Mema, or Mana, know that she had a gentle nature, a sweet sense of humor, baked the best spice cakes, and was the best back scratcher in the world.
Vena Mae worked for many years in the retail and bookkeeping industries, but from her own perspective, one of the most important roles she ever had was that of Sunday School teacher. Following their retirement Mama was blessed to spend many joyful years with her best friend , her husband of 57 years and the love of her live, Graham, enjoying their home at Keaton Beach, traveling across the United States and abroad, and spending as much time as possible with family.
Vena Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Jonnie Mae Williams, her husband Graham Thomas Baumgardner, Sr., a daughter, Sandra Kay Baumgardner Dixon, a granddaughter Karen Padgett, and a sister Peggy Parrish. She is survived by her children, Tom (Barbara) Baumgardner, Ina (Lester) Padgett of Perry, FL and Cheryl (Brad) Lee of Havana, FL. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Alana Massey, Ryan Baumgardner, Olivia Baumgardner, of Perry, FL, Kristi Dubey of Meriden, CT., and her sisters Betty (Roland) Gillen of Lulu, FL, Sylvia Dupriest of Dowling Park, FL, Moggie Koon of Newberry, FL, her brothers Fletcher (Sylvia) Williams of Middleburg, FL and Muncy (Sheree) Williams of Alpharetta, GA. She was also blessed with nine great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 am with Pastor Wallace Holmes officiating. All services were in the care of JOE P. BURNS FUNERAL HOME OF PERRY, FL.
