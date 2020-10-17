Essie Mae Ogburn, age 87, of White Springs, FL. passed away at her home in the early morning hours of October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Essie was one of seven children born to the late George and Rachel Starling Morgan. She was born in Hamilton County on September 16, 1933 and was the last surviving sibling. Essie managed Mae's Country Kitchen for many years and worked for the Hamilton County School Board as a bus driver for over 26 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing and a good day on the riverbank fishing. Her reading preference was the Bible as was evidenced by it being open beside her at all times.

In addition to her parents, Essie was preceded in death by her soul-mate Bailey Ogburn. Survivors include her three sons, Larry Ogburn (Sherry), Randy Ogburn (Martha) and Mike Ogburn (Tammy); her two daughters, Debra Lee and Cathy Fender (Jimmy), all of White Springs, FL.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her and will cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Watertown Congregational Methodist Church in Lake City, FL. 32055. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in White Springs, FL. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00-3:00 p.m. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Haven Hospice and their nurse Lindsey for being a call or text away whenever they were needed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 6037 U.S. 90 West, Lake City, FL. 32055. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.

