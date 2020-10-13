Esther Nevarez Sherrod was born in Pueblo, CO to Crecencio and Dolorez Nevarez on December 16, 1937. After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, she was called home on October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David. She is survived by sisters Mary Jones, Ana Nevarez, Hope Leask (Jim), Roberta Rea, Becky Brewer (Harold), brother Steven (Teresa), sons Leroy (Rhonda), Walt Jr.(Tina), David (Mary Jane), and daughter Teri (Randy Powell); 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Esther moved from Longmont, CO to Lake City, FL in the late 60's where she raised her family. She worked for many nice people in the area until she found her true love of being an entrepreneur. She owned Ann's Potpourri, co-owned Jimbo's Restaurant, owned Boutique 90, owned Wildflower Café and, most recently, co-owned Schatzi's Home Décor and More with her daughter. She was most passionate about supporting downtown Lake City development where she spent over 20 years as a small business owner.

Esther, who loved the mountains and tending to her plants, was most happy when spending time with family and friends. She sacrificed her own needs for the good of her family, always making sure they had everything they needed.

Esther Sherrod will be remembered as a selfless and giving mother, sister, and friend. She was strong and determined, even in her battle with cancer still finding the strength to smile, love, and look to the future with hope. She will be missed tremendously. She will always give us a reason to smile and Thank God she was in our lives. Thank you for everything mom, we love you more than words can say!

A visitation for family and friends will be held at The Blanche in downtown Lake City (212 N. Marion Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 15, 5-7pm. At Esther's request, there will also be a Jehovah's Witness Memorial Service presented by her bother-in-law, Jim Leask, via Zoom. For details, contact ICS Funeral Services, 386-752-3436.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haven Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or a non-profit of your choice.

