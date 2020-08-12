Ethel Boyette, 84, of Lake City, passed away beautifully and peacefully on Friday evening, August 7, 2020. She was born in Union County, Florida on May 5, 1936 to Ned Dicks and Ladora Pearce Dicks Nettles. She was employed many years by the Columbia County Clerk of Courts office until her retirement in 2001. She was a resident of Lake City for many years and was a member of the First Apostolic Church. She loved caring for others, preparing large meals for family and friends, and enjoying her beautiful home off Price Creek Road. She is preceded in death by her daughter Cindy.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Greg (Marcy), Bryan (Terrie) of Lake City and Nelson of Indian Rocks Beach. Four grandchildren: Nathan Boyette (Mary) of Tampa, Barrett Boyette (Jessie) of High Springs, Brittany Everette (Alan) and Chelsea Boyette both of Lake City.
Six great-grandchildren that dearly loved their Gran-Gran also survive: Connor Everette, Adelyn Boyette, Drew Everette, Anabelle Boyette, Paxton Boyette and Ellisyn Everette.
Siblings: Rodney Nettles (Mary Ann), John J. Nettles (Debbie), Henrietta Kirkland (Joe) of Lake City, May Edwards (Jim), Fernandina Beach and Libby (Bob) Panama City.
Memorial services for Miss Ethel will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Gateway Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. A private interment will be conducted at a later date at New Zion Cemetery in Union County.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Miss Ethel by "paying it forward". Do something kind for someone. Be nice, say an encouraging word, or honor her memory with some gesture that will uplift someone.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Family and friends attending the service are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
A live stream of the memorial service will be available by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and crematory on Face Book.